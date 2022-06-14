Elizabeth Gillies And Ariana Grande's Friendship Journey

Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande have done music together. Gillies has not only appeared in the "Thank U Next" and "Right There" music videos but she has also been featured in Grande's Christmas album. Their most known duet from Victorious was Give it Up.

Before this, however, the two made music together as part of a Broadway show. When they were 15, they starred in the Broadway musical 13. However, they were not recast after their original appearance. The two met again on Victorious in 2010.