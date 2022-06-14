Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande have been friends since their teenage years. Back in 2010, Nickelodeon had a teen sitcom (Victorious) that took place in a performing arts school. The show lasted for four seasons. While it had mixed reviews, it was received positively among fans. It was also where Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande's friendship began.
Elizabeth Gillies And Ariana Grande's Friendship Journey
They Were On A Nickelodeon Show Together
Gillies said in a 2015 interview about Grande: "She's like blood to me, she's like my sister. So unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there." While their time on Victorious was short-lived, their friendship only grew further.
They Have Done Music Together
Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande have done music together. Gillies has not only appeared in the "Thank U Next" and "Right There" music videos but she has also been featured in Grande's Christmas album. Their most known duet from Victorious was Give it Up.
Before this, however, the two made music together as part of a Broadway show. When they were 15, they starred in the Broadway musical 13. However, they were not recast after their original appearance. The two met again on Victorious in 2010.
Ariana And Liz Lived Together!
Something that fans may not know is that Liz and Ariana lived together. Although they have not collaborated on any projects recently, Ariana told Teen Vogue in May 2012 about their friendship journey: “I lived with Liz for a while. She lived in my mom’s house with me. It was so much fun!”
They Collaborated Again After 'Victorious'
Gillies said in an interview with People about their friendship: “We can’t get away from each other! And we did an animated show together, we did voiceovers on this show for Nickelodeon together. We really can’t escape each other.”
This has been proven with their sweet snaps together on social media. Their most recent reunion would have been during Grande's wedding in May 2021. However, Gillies could not attend due to work obligations. She said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen in July 2021: “I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for, like, seven days to fly. So, not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn’t even ask for the day off and I couldn’t get the day off. I would’ve been there.”