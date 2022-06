The Rangers won 17 out of 27 games in May after a disastrous start to the season. Manager Chris Woodward acknowledged that getting above .500 was their main goal after that slow beginning, but they're far from satisfied.

Should they keep this pace, we shouldn't be surprised to see them being sellers at the deadline. But given how their roster is shaped right now, that would also mean they'd need to part ways with several assets.

With that in mind, let's look at three players who could be on their way out, according to Matthew Postins of Sports Illustrated.