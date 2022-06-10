South Carolina Animal Rescue CEO Had 30 Dead Dogs, Cats In Her Home

Authorities said Pennington is no longer affiliated with the nonprofit GROWL. Officials said anyone who has donated money to GROWL in the last year should contact the sheriff's department.

Pennington also previously worked for the Kershaw County Humane Society, which released a statement in response to the serious allegations against Pennington.

"A former employee was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and charged with ill treatment of animals. To be clear, these events did not occur at the Kershaw County Humane Society facility," it read. "We were unaware of the former employee’s actions and are truly shocked and heartbroken. Our dedicated staff will continue with our mission to serve the lost and homeless pets of Kershaw County."