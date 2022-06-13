Does Lindsay Lohan Lack Emotional Intelligence?

Closeup of Lindsay Lohan with long curly hair
Shutterstock | 921176

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Lindsay Lohan has had a lot of controversies over the years, and some of the most cringe-worthy had to do with her seeming lack of empathy for sexual abuse victims.

You may remember how she reacted when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in 2017. As people expressed shock, disgust, and anger at the sex abuse allegations against the film mogul (which have since been proven), and as support poured in for the victims, Lohan put in her two cents on the issue by showing empathy – for the abuser.

Taking a look back at how Lohan reacted to two significant events - the Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo movement - begs the question of whether she lacks emotional intelligence, we'll let you be the judge of that.

'I Feel Very Bad' For Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein posing in black suit
Shutterstock | 564025

In a video posted on Instagram Stories in October 2017, the Mean Girls star expressed how crushed she was by what was happening to Weinstein. “Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she began. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” Next to the movie producer’s name, she also added an emoji of a face with a halo.

Message For Georgina Chapman

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Lohan had a message for Weinstein’s then-wife, fashion designer and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, as well.

“I think Georgina should take a stand for her husband,” she said. “And he's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me. We've done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

The statement was problematic in many ways. For example, just because she was “never harmed” by Weinstein doesn’t mean the other women weren’t harmed either.

Victim Blaming

Lindsay Lohan wearing long blonde curls
Shutterstock | 842236

Unsurprisingly, the backlash was fierce. You’d think that would be enough to make Lohan rethink her comments or her stance, but she was at it again the following year during an interview with The Times.

The actress was asked about the #MeToo movement, which had been reignited by Weinstein’s case, and she again showed which side she was on when she seemed to be blaming the victims.

“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention,” she said.

Speaking Up 'Makes Them Look Weak'

Lindsay Lohan smirking
Shutterstock | 842284

Lohan added, “I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.” Dangerous words, indeed, especially coming from a high-profile woman with a vast platform, as this lack of empathy towards victims adds to the shame that keeps them from speaking up against their abusers and ultimately getting the justice they deserve.

