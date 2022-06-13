Does Lindsay Lohan Lack Emotional Intelligence?

Lindsay Lohan has had a lot of controversies over the years, and some of the most cringe-worthy had to do with her seeming lack of empathy for sexual abuse victims.

You may remember how she reacted when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in 2017. As people expressed shock, disgust, and anger at the sex abuse allegations against the film mogul (which have since been proven), and as support poured in for the victims, Lohan put in her two cents on the issue by showing empathy – for the abuser.

Taking a look back at how Lohan reacted to two significant events - the Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo movement - begs the question of whether she lacks emotional intelligence, we'll let you be the judge of that.