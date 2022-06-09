Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Flaunts Supermodel Legs

Kate Beckinsale reminded fans of her early modeling days with a scorching bikini video that has since gone viral on Instagram. Looking straight off the runway, the 48-year-old was filmed walking down a staircase in a teeny bandeau number, flaunting her endless pins with a grace reminiscent of Serendipity's Susan Thomas.

The Hollywood star, who famously appeared in George Michael's 1997 "Waltz Away Dreaming" music video, gave her 5.4 million followers a taste of Lady Susan Vernon (the character from Love & Friendship) in the caption with a hilarious quip about her walk.

