Lilly Ghalichi Of ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Lists Bel Air Manor For $32 Million

The fully updated residence is nestled in the heart of Lower East Gate Bel Air on a 1.18-acre estate and is surrounded by lush manicured gardens and landscape. Access to the gated manor takes you through a long tree-strewn driveway. The outdoor amenities feature a private enclosed back courtyard with a heated swimming pool and adjoining Jacuzzi complete with a spa, a tennis court, and a four-car garage plus ample space for guest parking.

The Mediterranean-style home has a 10,692 square feet spread, consisting of six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two powder rooms. The spacious master has a cozy sitting area, two master baths outfitted with steam showers, and his & hers multi-aisle walk-in closets. Notable structures are a grand foyer with double-height ceilings, a wood-paneled den, a temperature-controlled wine room, an elevator, six fireplaces, balcony stairways, modern hardwood floors throughout, state-of-the-art fixtures, and fittings, and a formal dining room, as listed in the property details.