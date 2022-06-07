Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

When she first came on to the scene in Hollywood, Salma was known as the sexy Latin spitfire that would steal a few scenes here and there in blockbusters alongside more famous male co-stars. But how she has evolved over the years! The popular Mexican-American actress has definitely done more than play the stereotypical role over the years and now Salma is famous for featuring in Frida - a 2002 film based on the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo's life story. This was one of the biggest roles of Hayek’s career, and the one that she claims to be the proudest of.

As a producer on the project, she had to fight tooth and nail for certain scenes to appear as they did to the audience, and her decisions are still resonating with fans today.

Also, Salma is known for her deep, seductive voice and has also been selected amongst the most beautiful people worldwide in various polls.