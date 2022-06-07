Stassie Karanikolaou’s Secretive Dating History

Stassie Karanikolaou is no longer just the BFF of Kylie Jenner. With 10.8 million followers on Instagram and 763 thousand subscribers on YouTube, the gorgeous Los Angeles native has become a social media star in her own right.

With the ever-growing interest in the 24-year-old model and influencer, fans are curious about who Karanikolaou’s ex-boyfriends are and if she’s dating anyone right now. She doesn’t talk about her love life publicly or post photos of her S.O. on her socials, but we did a bit of digging, and here’s what we found out about her relationship history.