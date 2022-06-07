Stassie Karanikolaou’s Secretive Dating History

Stassie Karanikolaou is no longer just the BFF of Kylie Jenner. With 10.8 million followers on Instagram and 763 thousand subscribers on YouTube, the gorgeous Los Angeles native has become a social media star in her own right.

With the ever-growing interest in the 24-year-old model and influencer, fans are curious about who Karanikolaou’s ex-boyfriends are and if she’s dating anyone right now. She doesn’t talk about her love life publicly or post photos of her S.O. on her socials, but we did a bit of digging, and here’s what we found out about her relationship history.

Nash Grier

Although it was never confirmed, Karanikolaou reportedly dated Internet personality Nash Grier in 2014. Grier was a rising star on Vine at the time and when fans noticed that the duo were hanging out a lot, they put two and two together. Sources apparently said the romance happened but was short-lived.

The two have reportedly stayed close, and Grier’s fiancée Taylor Giavasis is part of Karanikolaou’s circle of friends.

Sammy Wilkinson

Karanikolaou was friends with singer and Internet personality Sammy Wilkinson for a long time. They sparked romance rumors when photos of them packing on the PDA started to circulate. Though they initially denied it, the relationship was confirmed when Kourtney Kardashian referred to them as a “hot couple” on Snapchat.

They were together from 2016 to 2017. After they broke up, they remained friends and even took a trip to Mexico together in April 2019, according to Life & Style.

Zane Hijazi And Rob Kardashian

Karanikolaou sparked relationship rumors with YouTuber and Viner Zane Hijazi when the latter posted a picture of the two of them locking lips. While that definitely said a lot, neither she nor he ever verbally confirmed they were exclusively dating, and Hijazi only referred to her as a friend.

The Instagram influencer was also briefly linked to her BFF’s brother Rob Kardashian after cameras caught him with his arm around her stomach during a Halloween party.

Tyler Cameron And Noah Centineo

Karanikolaou and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron reportedly had a fling in November 2019. In December, a source told People that the romance had fizzled out, but then in January 2020, they were spotted together in Miami, Florida celebrating the new year with friends on a yacht.

Apparently, things weren’t serious between them because, in June 2020, she was caught in a flirty exchange with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo on Instagram. In October, the two were photographed by paparazzi packing on the PDA at a Halloween party. That relationship didn’t last, either, and she doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at the moment.

