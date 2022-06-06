The 'Bayou Stranger': The Life Of Serial Killer Ronald Dominique

The city of Thibodaux, where Dominique was raised, is synonymous with popular motion pictures such as Hank Williams’ ‘Jambalaya’ and Chevy Chase’s 1989 comedy-mystery Fletch Lives. Despite sitting along the beautiful banks of the Bayou Lafourche, a dark character like Dominique also thrived within Louisiana’s disadvantaged corridors, preying on mostly African-Americans victims. In a span of nine years, Dominique terrorized the citizens of Louisiana and amassed a body count of at least 23 individuals, ranging from the age of 16 to 46 years.

A Louisiana judge sentenced Dominique to 8 consecutive life terms after he pleaded guilty to eight murders.

“The lives of eight young men were taken from these families by the actions of the defendant. He knew nothing about them or their families and he callously killed the victims and left a lifetime of pain as their legacy," said Assistant District Attorney Mark Rhodes, according to News.com.