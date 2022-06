In the post shared, it is seen that Hailee took screenshots from her laptop of her in different poses.

"Interlude..." she captioned the photos.

Hailee is wearing a tight-fitting black onesie and black heels in the first photo. Her long brown hair cascades behind her, and a black bow pulls her bangs away from her face. Hailee is reclined in the second shot, supporting herself with one arm.

In the third image, she is fully on her side, one hand supporting her head and the other arm extending behind her. The video emphasizes her curves even more than in the fourth photo, in which she jokingly places her hands behind her head to mimic bunny ears.