Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Colorful

Hailee Steinfeld
Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

With more than 18 million fans keeping up with her every move (and there are lots of them) on Instagram, actress Hailee Steinfeld more than meets the demands of her fans, posting a slew of videos and photos that detail her life as one of the world’s newest leading ladies. It seems only like yesterday that she was being named an Oscar nominee, and she has literally grown up in front of our very eyes.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

NFL News: Patriots Teammates Praise Mac Jones' Leadership And Offseason Improvements

Mikhail Popkov, 'The Werewolf' Of Russia, Confessed To 83 Brutal Murders

Kelly Ripa Attends Gaynor Gala With Husband And Son

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Pregnancy Challenges On 'The Kardashians'

Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Swimsuit For Memorial Day

Hailee Steinfeld Likes To Stay Connected!

Hailee Steinfeld in all black
Shutterstock | 842245

Now a grown woman with a nice resume under her belt, the 25-year-old can often be seen showing her playful and sexy side on her social media in swimsuit photos that show that she has the looks and the talent that Hollywood loves to cast! In a recent photo, Hailee chose a multi-colored bikini top, a matching headscarf, and bold hoop earrings to show off her curves and love of bright hues. The combination was part of a new collaboration Hailee has with Frankie’s, and her swimsuit line has become a hit with her biggest fans – and everyone can see why! Clearly, Hailee is not a little girl any longer!

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Hailee’s Hollywood Moves

Hailee Steinfeld
Shutterstock | 68899

More than a decade ago, she captivated audiences with her star-making turn in the western film directed by the Coen Brothers, True Grit, which earned her several nominations from the industry’s biggest organizations, including an Academy Award nomination, Screen Actors Guild Award, and BAFTA for Best Actress. She followed up the role in Enders’ Game in 2013, Romeo & Juliet, the Pitch Perfect film series from 2015 to 2017, and the comedy-drama The Edge Of Seventeen. These were just some of the roles that brought her wider acclaim and inched her closer to household name recognition.

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

The Other Roles You May Know Hailee From

Hailee Steinfeld
Shutterstock | 1092671

In the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld has provided the voice of super-heroine Gwen Stacy, also voicing the character of Vi in Netflix’s series Arcane, which is based on the League of Legends franchise. Action fans may remember her turn in the Transformers film Bumblebee as Charlie Watson. For Apple TV+, she recently starred in the comedy-drama series Dickinson as the titular Emily Dickinson.

Hailee’s Musical Ambition

Hailee Steinfeld
Shutterstock | 80313

Known primarily as a singer, Hailee has dipped her feet into the musical pond on several occasions in Hollywood aside from her Pitch Perfect appearances. She appeared with pop singer Taylor Swift in the music video for ‘Bad Blood’ which premiered at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and which later won MTV Video Music Aware for Video of the Year. The same year, she released an acoustic version of the song ‘Stitches’ with singer Shawn Mendes, and then her debut single ‘Love Myself’ with Republic Records. The EP was met with critical praise and she is expected to be back in the studio in the near future with more tracks that showcase her vocal power.

Read Next

Must Read

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Kate Upton In Swimsuit Throws A Ball

Mandy Rose In Bikini Displays 'Body Of A Champ'

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Rides Tree Swing

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.