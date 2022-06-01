Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Colorful

With more than 18 million fans keeping up with her every move (and there are lots of them) on Instagram, actress Hailee Steinfeld more than meets the demands of her fans, posting a slew of videos and photos that detail her life as one of the world’s newest leading ladies. It seems only like yesterday that she was being named an Oscar nominee, and she has literally grown up in front of our very eyes.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.