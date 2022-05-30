Born to the family of Simon and Sophie Sithole with four other siblings, Sithole was predisposed to abuse at the orphanage where he was placed after the death of his parents. Soon, the sexually promiscuous teenager ran away to work in the Johannesburg gold mines. He was later reported to have had aggressive behaviors towards women, which stemmed from issues of his abandonment by his mother, according to Crime Investigation.

Starting in 1995, Sithole commenced his killings from the town of Atteridgeville, close to Pretoria. Then, he shifted his murder campaign to Boksburg and the town of Cleveland. Soon, a nationwide panic engulfed the country, drawing the attention of then-President Nelson Mandela, who appealed to the public for help to capture the perpetrator. Sithole’s victims were black women between 19 to 45 years old.