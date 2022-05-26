'It's Just A Shame': Orlando Bloom On Friend Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Orlando Bloom offered a statement about Johnny Depp's legal woes of that time, as well as his personal drama, which included claims of abuse from his former wife, Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

“The man that I know and love is the man who’s here tonight, and he’s like on form and does everything the right way," Bloom stated of Depp, as reported by Perez Hilton.