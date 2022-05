Well, that's the big question. In reality, no one knows, maybe not even him. He's openly stated that he wants to stay with the team for the long run, but he's also said that in the past.

Also, if he feels backstabbed by the Nets after not getting a max contract extension, it wouldn't be crazy to think that he'd just walk away.

At the end of the day, Irving is the most unpredictable character in the Association, which is precisely why the Nets aren't fully sold on him.