In the filing, The RHOC star, 42, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split after eight years of marriage to Holliday. "While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family," Armstrong told PEOPLE .

Season 16 of RHOC, which was Armstrong's first entrance on the show, saw the housewife being very open about her marital struggles. Ryne was also evidently uncomfortable being in front of the cameras. In Part 2 of the reunion show , she explained to host Andy Cohen, “He said, 'I'm not successful when I try to get deep and talk about emotions, and I don't want to be not successful on-camera,'" adding, "That's actually legitimate.”

With things improving at work for Ryne, the relationship had started looking up and Armstrong admitted that it had brought more balance to their personal life. "We're becoming more equalized now, trying to work on our relationship and put more balance,” she said. "We're too far apart. I mean, obviously, you can see that we're, like, in different worlds.”

Jen said watching their relationship on the season highlighted the distance that had developed between her and Ryne. “It was interesting watching the show because it was almost therapeutic to be like, s--t, we've got to change this," she said. "This is just way too far, and we're both very unhappy.”