After The Real Housewives of Orange County's Dr. Jen Armstrong shared her shaky marriage with her husband, Ryne Holliday throughout Season 16 of the show, it has now been confirmed that she has filed for legal separation.
'Irreconcilable Differences'
In the filing, The RHOC star, 42, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split after eight years of marriage to Holliday. "While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family," Armstrong told PEOPLE.
Season 16 of RHOC, which was Armstrong's first entrance on the show, saw the housewife being very open about her marital struggles. Ryne was also evidently uncomfortable being in front of the cameras. In Part 2 of the reunion show, she explained to host Andy Cohen, “He said, 'I'm not successful when I try to get deep and talk about emotions, and I don't want to be not successful on-camera,'" adding, "That's actually legitimate.”
With things improving at work for Ryne, the relationship had started looking up and Armstrong admitted that it had brought more balance to their personal life. "We're becoming more equalized now, trying to work on our relationship and put more balance,” she said. "We're too far apart. I mean, obviously, you can see that we're, like, in different worlds.”
Jen said watching their relationship on the season highlighted the distance that had developed between her and Ryne. “It was interesting watching the show because it was almost therapeutic to be like, s--t, we've got to change this," she said. "This is just way too far, and we're both very unhappy.”
When Ryne Moved Out
Ryne had actually moved out for a while shortly after taping but Jen revealed it helped revive their marriage. "He moved out for a little while, and it helped. It kind of reset," she said. "There was peace in the house. I was with the kids. It was actually really helpful."
It wasn’t until the end of the RHOC Season 16 finale, that anyone knew the couple had separated. Though Ryne had moved out for more than a month, Jen said they were "looking for a fresh start in a new house" after listing her Newport Beach home on the market for $6 million. In Part 1 of the reunion, Jen had a cryptic response about whether Ryne would be moving with her into the new home. "I mean, time will tell," she told Andy. "We'll see."
Officially Separated
Now that the two have officially parted ways, Armstrong told PEOPLE, “Ryne and I are taking some time apart to focus on ourselves and our children. While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.”
Armstrong has requested legal and physical custody of the pair's three children — twins Vera and Vince, 10, and Robert Valor, 9. She also offers Holliday visitation rights. Their official date of separation is listed as Sept. 8, 2021. While this is her first marriage, fans learned on the last season of the show that Jen had been engaged seven times before tying the knot with Ryne.
'RHOC' To Return!
