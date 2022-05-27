After moving to Rancho Santa Elena with several more murders linked to the group, Constazo was now a prominent and powerful drug dealer. On March 14, 1989, he ordered his followers to kidnap a victim for a ritual to be performed for the safe passage of his 800-kilo shipment of marijuana. This would be the second victim after the notorious cult leader decided they needed the power of the brain from an American student. Later, the group abducted Mark J. Kilroy, a pre-med student from Texas who had been celebrating spring break with some friends. Unbeknown to Constazo, Kilroy was from a prominent Texas family who brought down pressure on the Mexican government from U.S. politicians and attention to his disappearance.
On April 1, Mexican authorities accosted an accomplice of Constazo, Serafin Hernandez, 22, who refused to stop at a checkpoint. Ignorant of his belief that he was untouchable because of the magical charms prepared by Constazo for him and his family, he led authorities to the group’s location. After Hernandez’s arrest, fifteen mutilated bodies were found on the premises, including Kilroy. Huge shipments of marijuana and firearms were also found on the premises, according to Rollings Stone.