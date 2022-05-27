In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone emerged a young lad who discovered he was a wizard at the age of 11. Then on, he would become a protégé of Hagrid upon an invitation to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft. Though Constazo's case was similar, it was not so glamorous.

Raised Catholic, Constazo morphed into the world of sorcery after many visits with his mother to Haiti, where he got fascinated with voodoo. Soon, the former altar boy became a protégé of a voodoo priest in Little Havanna, Miami, at the age of ten. As a teenager, he had graduated to the drug trade and fortune telling under the supervision of his new stepfather. Over the years, Constazo became a nuisance in Miami. By Constazo’s 21st birthday, the Cuban-American had arrived in Mexico City where he met like-minded individuals such as Martin Quintana. He would later become one of the disciples of the Matamoros cult.