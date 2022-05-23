Miley Cyrus In Bikini Says 'Rock The Boat'

When she hosted SNL last year, Miley got a special request from the creator of the show, Lorne Michaels. At the very last minute, she was asked to perform the track Light of a Clear Blue Morning, a song from Dolly Parton’s catalog that dates back to 1977. Says Miley:

I didn't know beforehand I was gonna do that. That was on Saturday afternoon. Elon had a very long monologue, and then they needed to fill however long of time that song is. And didn't have the sketch between there, and [Michaels said,] 'Miley, you're doing it.'"

Luckily for Lorne, Miley has the chops and musical moxie to back up anything thrown her way. During the show, fans marveled at her rendition, and they can expect more of them in the future once she appears on stage live.