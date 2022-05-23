Provocateur to the max, Miley Cyrus hails from a very famous entertainment family. Aside from her father Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley has a famous brother, Trace Cyrus of the group Metro Station and sister Noah Cyrus who is also a singer. Miley made her big break in 2006 when she starred in the hit Disney series Hannah Montana. In the show, she led a double life as a student by day and pop star by night. It seemed to be a bit of art imitating life – in 2015, she received a Grammy nomination for Bangerz, her fourth album.
Miley Cyrus In Bikini Says 'Rock The Boat'
Miley Cyrus Will Rock You!
Since making a name for herself on television, Cyrus has branched out into movies as well, plus she boasts a hefty social media presence, with more than 150 million Instagram fans currently. She is constantly posting on her account and can be seen in scandalous outfits on stage as well as chilling with her friends during her downtime. In one video post, Miley looked luscious in an all-white bikini where she encouraged her fans to "rock the boat."
Miley's Relationship With Godmother Dolly Parton
Of course, it may come as a surprise to some but it totally makes sense that Miley Cyrus is the goddaughter of legendary performer Dolly Parton. Although Miley lives in a digital world, her famous godmother refuses to communicate in the latest mode, preferring to still use a fax machine. According to Cyrus: "Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax”, she admitted to Seth Meyers on his late-night talk show. The irony of it all? The two starred in a very big advertising campaign for T-Mobile as part of Super Bowl LVI.
Miley Covered A Dolly Track For ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Lorne Michaels Requested It
When she hosted SNL last year, Miley got a special request from the creator of the show, Lorne Michaels. At the very last minute, she was asked to perform the track Light of a Clear Blue Morning, a song from Dolly Parton’s catalog that dates back to 1977. Says Miley:
I didn't know beforehand I was gonna do that. That was on Saturday afternoon. Elon had a very long monologue, and then they needed to fill however long of time that song is. And didn't have the sketch between there, and [Michaels said,] 'Miley, you're doing it.'"
Luckily for Lorne, Miley has the chops and musical moxie to back up anything thrown her way. During the show, fans marveled at her rendition, and they can expect more of them in the future once she appears on stage live.
Who Is Miley Dating Right Now?
There have been no confirmations yet, but according to some reports, she is dating Maxx Morando. The two were spotted canoodling in West Hollywood recently and it appears that they may have started dating back in January. It is still too early to confirm any of this, but right now, fans are happy about the news and would like to see the two of them confirm it sooner than later!