The Olympic gold medalist and Time magazine "Athlete of the Year" is ready for her close-up! She may be known for being demure and cute, but Simone Biles proved that she can significantly up the ante when she wants to!
Simone Biles Stuns In Futuristic Minidress
Simone Goes Goth Glam!
In a glam tour de force that had her followers gawking and commenting like never before, Biles took the little black dress and put her own spin on it! In a futuristic latex dress that billowed out at the hips and through the thighs, she capped the look off with long hair flowing to her waist and matching gloves to seal the look. This was a look that gave her 6.8 million Instagram fans pause – exactly the reaction Team Biles was hoping for!
Simone Is The G.O.A.T. Of Gymnastics!
With a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals under her belt, Biles is tied
tied for the most medals of all time for a gymnast. With 7 Olympic medals to her credit, she is also tied with icon Shannon Miller for most medals won by an American gymnast. Biles also won 5 medals in one Olympic Games, tying her idols Miller and Mary Lou Retton in the process. Currently, she is considered the greatest gymnast ever to do it and with her growing admiration as a spokesperson for women athletes, there are few that would claim otherwise!
Simone Is In Love!
Dating since 2020, Simone and her boo Jonathan Owens have been Instagram famous for a minute now, with both of them posting several photos showing their cute and fun side for their fans. The couple surprised fans when they announced their engagement in a post back in February and the two are currently living in Spring, Texas together. There, Biles trains at the World Champions Center, and Owens practices with the Houston Texans nearby. Both of these two keep very long hours but apparently, make more than enough time for one another to make it work. They are relationship goals, for sure!
Simone Defines Courage For Her Fans
Credited with bringing mental health to the forefront of athletics with her pro-stance on seeking out help when needed, Biles was recently asked to define courage and stated:
“I’ve always tried to stay true to myself between either fame, gymnastics, awards, whatever that is. But I’ve always firmly believed in standing on my own. And if I ever put my mind to something, then going after that, not changing who I am, having the courage to speak up, speak out, even if you’re the only one doing that.”
Her candor and dedication to her physical as well as mental health have earned her tremendous respect not only in the sports industry but also in households all over the world as more people open up about maintaining balance in their lives.