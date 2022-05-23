Simone Biles Stuns In Futuristic Minidress

Credited with bringing mental health to the forefront of athletics with her pro-stance on seeking out help when needed, Biles was recently asked to define courage and stated:

“I’ve always tried to stay true to myself between either fame, gymnastics, awards, whatever that is. But I’ve always firmly believed in standing on my own. And if I ever put my mind to something, then going after that, not changing who I am, having the courage to speak up, speak out, even if you’re the only one doing that.”

Her candor and dedication to her physical as well as mental health have earned her tremendous respect not only in the sports industry but also in households all over the world as more people open up about maintaining balance in their lives.