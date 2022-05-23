'She's Just Amazing': Nick Jonas Talks About Newborn Daughter On 'The Tonight Show'

Recently, Jimmy Fallon welcomed another A-list celebrity to his late night show. This time, it was singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas, famous for his exploits with the Jonas Brothers, a band he co-founded with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, in 2005.

Nick recently became a father for the first time after welcoming his daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, who he shares with his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra.

During Nick's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, he opened up about his early days as a father after presenter Jimmy congratulated him.

Baby Malti spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before her parents finally brought her home. Being a father is a new experience for Nick, and he shared his experiences during the show.

Find out what the singer said about fatherhood and much more below.