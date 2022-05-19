Sommer Ray In Bikini Teases New Collection

25-year-old model Sommer Ray teased a new swimsuit collection for her 26 million-plus Instagram followers set to drop at the end of the month. She shared pictures featuring pieces from the collection alongside new music that left fans with a split decision. The model has always been interested in diversifying her business venture, and it appears her latest interest is in music. However, fans aren't as united in their support for that as with her beauty and fashion businesses.

Moving To The Jungle

Sommer joked about living in the jungle permanently because of how good she felt wearing a white and black zebra print two-piece set. The high-waist bottom highlighted her big bum while the bandeau top with an open center ring covered her bust. The model's hair fell in a sleeked wet wave adding to the outfit's sexual appeal.

Upsetting The Fans More

Sommer sparked outrage last month when she made a video showing fans how to pee in the ocean without anyone noticing. She referenced the situation in her recent Coachella post, saying she stalled from posting because she didn't want to upset people further but posted anyway.

She wore a multicolored pastel bikini top exposing her side boobs and paired it with a high-waist chrome bottom flanked with pink fringes on the side.

'How To Pee In The Ocean 101'

Sommer sat on the edge of the rock in her gold bikini with a dark green hat while she peed in the ocean. She said, "you'll never know I'm peeing." One of her friends commented that she does it all the time while fans weren't amused with her trick. "SHORTY AINT EVEN RINSE HER SELF OFF," one person wrote.

Another video from Sommer fans aren't thrilled to watch is her Eternal Sommer video. She wore a one-piece orange bathing suit with a thong.

Eternal Sommer

Many commenters noted that she didn't sing despite adding her name as a lead artist on the song. Their observation, however, was an exaggeration of facts as the model did sing, albeit in a few short lines -

"In the Darkness, there is always light In the light, there is always hope In Hope, there is always love In Love, shines the eternal Ray of Sommer."

So far, her Instagram reel has amassed almost 400,000 views and the YouTube video has 51,000-plus views. Despite its slow start, the song is expected to do well since it's targeted at Summer partygoers.

