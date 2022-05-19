Sommer Ray In Bikini Teases New Collection

25-year-old model Sommer Ray teased a new swimsuit collection for her 26 million-plus Instagram followers set to drop at the end of the month. She shared pictures featuring pieces from the collection alongside new music that left fans with a split decision. The model has always been interested in diversifying her business venture, and it appears her latest interest is in music. However, fans aren't as united in their support for that as with her beauty and fashion businesses.

