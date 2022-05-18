Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

As her new projects are gaining more and more notoriety, fans have also been revisiting Daddario's most popular franchise, Percy Jackon, which is slated to see a live-action series remake on Disney+ but with a different actress in the role of Annabeth Chase. Daddario, who played the character in two Percy Jackson movies in 2010 and 2013, recently weighed in on being replaced by Leah Jeffries in the show, voicing her support for the actress on Twitter.

This comes amid a wave of backlash from fans who criticized the casting of Jeffries as a character "portrayed in the books as white," with Deadline noting the involvement of Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan in the dispute.

“I have been clear, as the author, that I was looking for the best actors to inhabit and bring to life the personalities of these characters, and that physical appearance was secondary for me,” he was quoted as saying.

“You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white," Riordan added. “Friends, that is racism.”