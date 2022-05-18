Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Alexandra Daddario was a vision in cleavage-flaunting Carolina Herrera on Sunday as she snapped a mirror selfie for her 22.5 million followers on Instagram to enjoy. Effortlessly chic in a dark-blue maxi dress with black stripes and short ruffle sleeves, The White Lotus star posed barefoot in an empty hallway, racking up over 857,000 likes from her devoted admirers.
This comes after the 36-old impressed in a low-cut red number in a series of photos taken at her Hancock Park residence in L.A., which the actress shares with her fiancé, Andrew Form.
Check it out below!