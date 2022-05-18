NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Send Nikola Vucevic & Patrick Williams To Nets For Kyrie Irving

Despite his vaccination stance, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Irving once he becomes officially available on the trading block. One of his potential suitors is the Chicago Bulls. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed one bold trade idea that would enable the Bulls to bring Irving to Windy City this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Bulls would be sending a trade package that includes Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams to the Nets in exchange for Irving.