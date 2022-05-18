NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Send Nikola Vucevic & Patrick Williams To Nets For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving waiting for the game to resume
JB Baruelo

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the superstars whose name is expected to surface on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, Irving remains committed to helping the Nets end their title drought. However, if he decides to decline his player option and test the free agency market, the Nets would be forced to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving him instead of losing him without getting anything in return

Kyrie Irving Goes To Windy City

Kyrie Irving reacts to a successful play
Despite his vaccination stance, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Irving once he becomes officially available on the trading block. One of his potential suitors is the Chicago Bulls. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed one bold trade idea that would enable the Bulls to bring Irving to Windy City this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Bulls would be sending a trade package that includes Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams to the Nets in exchange for Irving.

Kyrie Irving Gives Bulls' Focal Point On Offense

Kyrie Irving making plays for Team USA
Irving would be an incredible addition to the Bulls, giving them a player who is more capable of efficiently playing the role as the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor. In Irving, the Bulls would be getting one of the league's best active scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 30-year-old floor general averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Addressing Backcourt Logjam & Finding New Starting Center

Kyrie Irving celebrating team's victory
Trading Vucevic and Williams for Irving would create some minor problems for the Bulls. The arrival of Irving would create a logjam in the Bulls' backcourt that features Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, while the departure of Vucevic would require them to find a new starting center. The idea scenario for the Bulls is to form a backcourt duo of Irving and LaVine and use Ball as a trade chip to acquire a quality big man on the trade market.

If they can make it happen, it would undoubtedly strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Why The Trade Make Sense For Nets

Nikola Vucevic shooting the ball from the perimeter
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Nets, especially if they intend to keep Ben Simmons on their roster. By sending Irving to Chicago, the Nets could make Simmons their new starting point guard next season. Vucevic may not be a great defender but with his ability to space the floor, he would be the perfect complement for Simmons on the court.

If the Nets no longer have the patience to wait for Williams' full development, they could move him in a separate trade to further solidify their core around Vucevic, Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Seth Curry.

