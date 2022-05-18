The Children Of God Sex Cult: A Childhood Nightmare

Some people have reported that the sexual policies even extended to children, and they were encouraged to engage in child sex abuse. Berg himself was accused of sexually abusing young girls, including his daughters and granddaughters.

A former member of the group named Ricky Dupuy appeared on Larry King Live in 1993 and said he had been ordered to rape a 10-year-old. Dupuy later committed suicide, as did other former members of the cult.

A report by the New York attorney general’s office documented Berg engaging in incest and belief that child rape could “increase the tribe”, leading to many pregnancies in various communes.

“A 14-year-old runaway who spent nine days at a Children of God commune testified that she was raped and because of her refusal to cooperate with the elders, was held in solitary confinement on no less than three separate occasions,” the report states.

The late River Phoenix told Details magazine in November 1991 that he had lost his virginity at age four while in the Children of God, but he had "blocked it out."