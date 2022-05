Jennifer Aniston, at 53, has a figure that even women half her age envy. The actress, who famously portrayed Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, has been in the business for more than three decades and still looks as fit as ever.

Her fantastic physique is, of course, the result of a fierce commitment to fitness and exercise and a healthy diet. Read on if you want to know what the star eats in a day to maintain that gorgeous figure.