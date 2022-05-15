'I Don’t Make It Awkward On Purpose': Ziwe Explains Her Interview Style On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

Days ago, while discussing her career on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Ziwe was met with praise from host Trevor Noah, who pointed out that her show is very true to who she is as a person.

“You’ve created a show that is uniquely you in that you’ll interview people, and it’s like the most awkward interview of all time," Noah began, via YouTube.

“People would say that. I don’t make it awkward on purpose. I’m just a little strange," Ziwe admitted.