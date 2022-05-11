Boston Red Sox At Atlanta Braves [May 11] - MLB Picks And Predictions

The Boston Red Sox were riding their biggest losing streak in almost a year before finally getting back on track. Now, they'll look to sweep that two-game mini-series vs. the Atlanta Braves when they take the field at Truist Park again tonight.

The World Series champions are going through a bit of a championship hangover right now. Then again, they also got off to a slow start last season and ended up taking the Commissioners' Trophy back home at the end of the year, so it wouldn't be wise to sleep on them.