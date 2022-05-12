Olympian Tara Lipinski's Routine For Powerful Calves And Hips

Tara Lipinski stopped skating competitively and professionally 20 years ago but her passion for fitness never cooled. The figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, now 39, still works out hard for her lean and strong physique, although nowadays she’s more often seen in fitness classes instead of on the skating rink.

Lipinski shared with Today her go-to exercise for powerful calves and hips – crucial for skaters – as well as her favorite fitness classes (and least favorite moves, too). Read the details below.