Former professional baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez has one of the most interesting love lives in celebrity history. The three-time baseball MVP seems to be in a new relationship as he was spotted with a new lady, who is rumored to be fitness model Kathryne Padgett. Find out all the details below.
Alex Rodriguez Lounges In Miami With Mystery Woman
A New Woman?
Rodriguez, 46, recently hit the waters in Florida for a boat cruise with a mystery woman. The baseball bachelor was spotted heading toward the vessel in Miami Beach wearing a long-sleeved white collared tee-shirt with dark blue jeans and white sneakers. His companion opted for a pair of jean pants she matched with blacktop and sandal heels. She accessorized with gold earrings, and her brown hair spread around her shoulders as she headed to the boat with Rodriguez. Once on board, the two changed their outfit. While Rodriguez wore a black T-shirt with his sunshades, the lady was seen in a bikini.
Rodriguez Relationship Timeline
Rodriguez has a long dating router filled with some of the entertainment industry's most stunning women. The former New York Yankees player was married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters Natasha and Ella. However, since his 2008 divorce from Scurtis Rodriguez had been linked to Kate Hudson, 43, Cameron Diaz, 49, Torrie Wilson, 46, and tech entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, 48. His most highly publicized relationship was with American superstar singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez, 52. The couple was linked in 2017, and by March of 2019, they announced their engagement.
Rodriguez And Lopez's High-Profile Romance
After Rodriguez and Lopez, also known as JLo, made their romance public in 2017, a source revealed that the baseball star and the Ain't Your Mama singer were "really into each other because they have so much in common." The couple had Latin roots, and both had kids from other relationships. However, shortly after celebrating their two-year-long dating anniversary, J.Lo announced that they had called it quits. After calling things off in April of 2021, the exes noted in a joint statement:
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
A New Relationship?
The athlete, who is also a philanthropist, has lately been linked to Padgett, a 25-year-old fitness enthusiast from Dallas. The two have been spending a lot of time together in recent months. They were spotted in January watching the Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. Rodriguez and Padgett have also been seen together in Miami and in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Rodriguez and his rumored fling have also been spotted working out with the fitness model. The two were photographed in Miami while they were out for a jog. The twosome was also seen riding in Rodriguez's red Porsche. The pair's relationship status is not clear yet, but they appear to be quite cordial.