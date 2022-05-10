Alex Rodriguez Lounges In Miami With Mystery Woman

The athlete, who is also a philanthropist, has lately been linked to Padgett, a 25-year-old fitness enthusiast from Dallas. The two have been spending a lot of time together in recent months. They were spotted in January watching the Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. Rodriguez and Padgett have also been seen together in Miami and in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Rodriguez and his rumored fling have also been spotted working out with the fitness model. The two were photographed in Miami while they were out for a jog. The twosome was also seen riding in Rodriguez's red Porsche. The pair's relationship status is not clear yet, but they appear to be quite cordial.