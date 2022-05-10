Lindsey Vonn Welcomes New Pet To The Family

Following the loss of her Labrador, Bear, retired-Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn adopted a new dog to complete her family of three. She explained to her two million plus followers via her public Instagram page that she always felt three was a perfect number and it didn't feel right keeping only two dogs and they needed a protector pup.

Bear died of heart cancer due to late detection. Vonn wrote a lengthy tribute saying,

"He had an aggressive cancer in his heart (Hemangiosarcoma) which was found only a few days ago. We did everything possible to save him but we lost the battle and he is no longer in pain. He was a fighter and a brave boy all the way until the end."