NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Celtics In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

Despite suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets still intend to run it back with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Their top priority is to build a more competitive roster around their veteran superstar duo. However, things are expected to go crazy in Brooklyn if they fail to re-sign Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency.

If Irving ends up taking his talent somewhere else, the Nets could be forced to trade Durant and undergo a full-scale rebuild.