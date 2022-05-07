NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Celtics In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

Kevin Durant looking at the score board
Shutterstock | 1024723

Sports
JB Baruelo

Despite suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets still intend to run it back with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Their top priority is to build a more competitive roster around their veteran superstar duo. However, things are expected to go crazy in Brooklyn if they fail to re-sign Irving in the 2022 NBA free agency.

If Irving ends up taking his talent somewhere else, the Nets could be forced to trade Durant and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

The Latest

Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Says 'Just Dance'

Inside NBA Star Lonzo Ball’s New Superb LA Mansion

Michelle Lewin In Bikini Plays Drum Set

MLB Rumors: 3 Options For Red Sox To Replace Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.J. Redick Tells Pat McAfee Why He Called Out 'Mad Dog' Russo On ESPN

Proposed Kevin Durant-To-Celtics Trade

Kevin Durant finding an open teammate
Shutterstock | 478222

Once Durant becomes available on the trading block, teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for KD is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a three-way blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to land Durant this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would get Durant, the Nets would receive Robert Williams III, Gordon Hayward, two 2024 first-round picks, and a 2027 first-round pick, while the Charlotte Hornets would obtain Al Horford.

Sports

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

By Ashabi Azeez

New 'Big Three' Rises In Boston

Kevin Durant won the gold in Olympic game
Wikimedia | Lobo

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Celtics if they fall short of achieving their main goal this season.

By sacrificing Williams, Horford, and a couple of future first-rounders, the suggested trade would enable the Celtics to create a "Big Three" of Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown in the 2022-23 NBA season.

It would still take time for Durant, Tatum, and Brown to mesh well on the court but if they find the perfect chemistry and manage to stay away from major injuries, the Celtics would undoubtedly become a team to fear in the Eastern Conference next year.

Mandy Rose Straddles Bike In Athleisure

Carmella Goes Bridal In Bikini

Kevin Durant's On-Court Impact On Celtics

Kevin Durant on his way to the locker room
Wikimedia | Bagumba

Giving up a young player and two first-round picks for Durant is actually a no-brainer for the Celtics. Durant may already be 33, but he could still perform at a high level.

His potential arrival in Beantown could boost the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Why Hornets & Nets Would Make The Trade

Al Horford warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Blueairforce

Though it would cost them a future first-rounder, helping the Celtics and the Nets facilitate the trade would make a lot of sense for the Hornets.

Aside from successfully unloading Hayward's massive salary, the Hornets would also be acquiring a defensive-minded big man who could serve as their starting center next season.

When Horford's contract expires, the Hornets could use the salary cap space to chase a quality center that fits the timeline of LaMelo Ball in the 2023 NBA free agency.

Meanwhile, the Nets would surely think twice before making the trade. Acquiring Williams and three first-round picks may help them speed up the rebuilding process, but it's still not a fair return for Durant.

If the Celtics are serious about acquiring KD, they should strongly consider adding more young players to their offer.

Read Next

Must Read

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Bebe Rexha Stuns In Swimsuit Photos

Bella Hadid Bares It All In Sheer Jean-Paul Gaultier

CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs In Bikini Makes A Splash

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.