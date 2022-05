Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, is estimated to be worth around $150 billion, making him one of the richest men in the world.

But Bezos built his fortune -- and continues to increase it -- on the backs of workers, who are often mistreated and paid poverty wages, according to critics.

Amazon, which has contracts with the federal government, has also been accused of engaging in illegal behavior and cracking down on labor organizing.