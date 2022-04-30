Molly Shannon, Josh Groban Guest Stars On ‘The Late Late Show’ As James Corden Announces Departure

London-born Corden announced during the CBS late night show that he had just signed on for one more season, and would eventually part ways in spring 2023, as it was a “good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

The actor/comedian, who began hosting The Late Late Show in 2015, was close to tears when he shared his decision to end what will, at that point, be an eight-season run.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” he said in his monologue. “I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there,” he continued.

In the short stint moving forward, Corden promised that the show, which he said had “changed his life”, will “go out with a bang”, but didn’t give any clues on what he had his sights set on doing next.