Barbie Ferreira is clearing the air about her reduced screen time in Season 2 of Euphoria. Fans have been wondering -- and spinning wild theories about it -- whether her character, Kat Hernandez, was being slowly phased out of the show after being noticeably less prominent compared to Season 1. However, the 25-year-old reassured the fanbase that was not the case, putting all the crazy speculations to rest once and for all.

Here's what she had to say.