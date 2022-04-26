Drew Barrymore Reveals Relationship Dynamics With Ex-Husband’s New Wife

Because Kopelman's new wife works at Vogue, she reached out to her after learning about Rihanna's photoshoot.

"My daughter's beautiful stepmother, Allie, works at Vogue, and I asked her, 'Was there any insider information?'" Barrymore recalled, giving a nod to her two daughters, 9-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie.

Barrymore then picked up her phone as she read the text messages she and Michler shared, proving that when it comes to their relationship, they are as friendly as can be.

Kopelman, who Barrymore was married to from 2012 to 2016, tied the knot with Michler in August 2021.