Drew Barrymore Reveals Relationship Dynamics With Ex-Husband’s New Wife

Drew Barrymore smiles with pink dangling earrings
Shutterstock | 940660

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Drew Barrymore mentioned her ex-husband Will Kopelman's new wife, Alexandra "Allie" Michler, while discussing Rihanna's recent Vogue cover with Ross Matthews on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Latest

Kate Beckinsale Shares 'Easter Joy' With Her Dogs

'We Don't Inherit Earth From Our Ancestors:' Eva Longoria Revels In Nature

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Terry Rozier & Malcolm Brogdon In Proposed Three-Team Deal Involving Hornets & Pacers

Drew Barrymore Stuns In Meme Floral Dress

Simone Ashley Impresses In Low-Cut Armani Dress

Drew Barrymore Covered Rihanna's Baby News During 'Drew's News'

Drew Barrymore in white top and black skirt with now-ex-husband Will Kopelman
Shutterstock | 673594

Drew Barrymore gave a nod to Rihanna's Vogue cover, which features the pregnant R&B singer in a red lace jumpsuit and heels, in her hot topics segment, "Drew's News," during an episode of her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, last week.

After noting that Rihanna had no interest in shopping in the maternity aisle and that if she planned to have a baby shower, it would be adult-friendly with men and women -- and cocktails, Barrymore gave a nod to her former spouse Will Kopelman's new wife, Alexandra "Allie" Michler.

Entertainment

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

By chisom

Drew Barrymore Asked Alexandra Michler For Insider Information

Drew Barrymore wears red lipstick with curly blonde hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Because Kopelman's new wife works at Vogue, she reached out to her after learning about Rihanna's photoshoot.

"My daughter's beautiful stepmother, Allie, works at Vogue, and I asked her, 'Was there any insider information?'" Barrymore recalled, giving a nod to her two daughters, 9-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie.

Barrymore then picked up her phone as she read the text messages she and Michler shared, proving that when it comes to their relationship, they are as friendly as can be.

Kopelman, who Barrymore was married to from 2012 to 2016, tied the knot with Michler in August 2021.

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Drew Barrymore Got Insider Information From Will Kopelman's New Wife

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman smile with Drew in a long dress and Will in a suit
Shutterstock | 3459434

After lifting her phone, Barrymore revealed that Michler, a fashion director, told her that Rihanna's baby was "kicking like crazy through the whole shoot."

She then said that after Michler spilled the beans on Rihanna's shoot, she texted her back, saying, "Thanks Allie!"

Although Barrymore has spoken openly about her divorce from Kopelman, once saying it was "the greatest pain" of her life, she has also noted that she is happy with the directions their lives have gone in since they split.

Drew Barrymore Celebrates Holidays With Ex Will Kopelman's Family

Drew Barrymore in floral print blouse
Shutterstock | 564025

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, Barrymore said, "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space."

According to Barrymore, she's remained close with Kopelman's family and moved to New York so that the kids they share could be closer to their dad.

"We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change," she confirmed.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Shows Off Attitude In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Shows Off Incredible Body

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Wants Company Poolside

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Spandex Alo Yoga

Cardi B Flaunts Her Curved Body In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.