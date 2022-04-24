The singer and budding actress is serious about her music, style, AND fitness!
Cardi B Flaunts Her Curved Body In Bikini
The Rise Of Cardi B Cannot Be Contained
Born on 11 October 1992, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, AKA Cardi B is a mega-star with an amazing and inspiring success story. She has not only succeeded in becoming a Queen of Rap in the music industry but is also adored by millions of social media users.
After her "no filter" commentary, she has amassed over 128 million Instagram followers, making her a relatable A-lister and the most entertaining singer in years.
Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style with an unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas. The ’WAP’ rapper shared some of her epic photos and videos as she made entry to her lavish penthouse suite.
Cardi Is Unafraid Of Showing Off Her Curves
Popularly known for flaunting her curves, the famous rapper did it again in a pink string bikini. As she walked down the entryway, the hitmaker carried a bikini bag in her arm and a pair of sunglasses.
As a fashionista that has changed the direction of street fashion in quick succession, it is no wonder that her millions of fans worldwide turn to her for the latest styles that are hot on both sides of the Atlantic.
In 2021, Cardi B left most of her fans in mild bewilderment after sharing 'The Villain' footage of herself in a skimpy thong swimsuit combined with gold heels. She flaunted her backside while walking back and forth in the bathroom. Never one to shy away from showing off her body, she is an inspiration to women everywhere and the very definition of ‘girl power’!
No Color Is Dull On Cardi!
Who says that brown has to be dull? Cardi B takes the hue to new levels and her fans cannot get enough! Her brown swimsuit also featured a mid-cutout pairing it with strappy, skyscraper Louboutins fans could not keep raving about. Style, substance, and joie de vivre? That is the very definition of Cardi B!
The Fitness Grind Is Where Cardi Lives!
The hip hop star and burgeoning actress is not afraid of flaunting the results of her workouts and she has directly inspired other women to head to the gym as well. The singer still uses high-energy dance as the best way to remain fit.
She focuses on lower body workouts (butt, thighs, legs, and calves) to achieve a toned body. Besides cardio exercises, Cardi also incorporates a diet plan to remain slim and fit.