Cardi B Flaunts Her Curved Body In Bikini

Born on 11 October 1992, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, AKA Cardi B is a mega-star with an amazing and inspiring success story. She has not only succeeded in becoming a Queen of Rap in the music industry but is also adored by millions of social media users.

After her "no filter" commentary, she has amassed over 128 million Instagram followers, making her a relatable A-lister and the most entertaining singer in years.

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday in style with an unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas. The ’WAP’ rapper shared some of her epic photos and videos as she made entry to her lavish penthouse suite.