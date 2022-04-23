Selena Gomez Advocates For 'Mental Fitness'

Fatima Araos

Selena Gomez believes that opening up about her own experiences helps create mental health awareness, but she’s doing much more than just talking. She has also created an online platform called Wondermind to provide educational resources and dispel mental illness stigma.

The 29-year-old singer, actress, and producer co-founded the platform with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, the CEO of media company The Newsette, intending to give “you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every single day.”

Wondermind hopes to achieve this objective via three methods. First, it encourages you to work towards mental fitness by following a daily routine – just as you would exercise every day for physical fitness.

Second, it plans to provide tools, “from creative daily journal exercises to an hourglass to support focus,” according to the website to achieve your mental health goals more easily.

Finally, it hopes to open up conversations about mental illness through podcasts and other content because sharing your experiences is the first step towards healing.

Feeling 'Less Than'

Gomez herself has always been transparent about her mental health journey. In October 2020, she wrote a piece for CNN detailing her challenges. “I have been open about my own personal mental health struggles and how I have felt ‘less than,’” she said.

She wrote about the difficulties of being a public figure who was constantly being judged. But despite that, she said she still felt fortunate to be in a position to help others by sharing her experiences.

She Recommends Therapy

The Disney alum continued, “I try to use my voice to help reduce the stigma associated with talking about mental health and to encourage people to celebrate their uniqueness.” She also dispensed some words of encouragement for others who might be struggling, saying, “I want to tell you that you are not alone.”

Aside from launching Wondermind, Gomez also recommended therapy and admitted that she had sought treatment herself in her article. She said she found it hard to open up at first, but when she did, “it was such a relief.”

Rare Beauty

The pop star also owns a makeup line called Rare Beauty, and she’s using it to encourage others to “challenge the beauty ‘norm,’” as ironic as that may sound.

She explained in her piece, “Since the start of Rare Beauty, my team and I have been building a community to have positive conversations around self-acceptance and mental health.” Through these convos, she hopes to inspire others to defy unrealistic standards and instead “celebrate their individual beauty.”

