Selena Gomez Advocates For 'Mental Fitness'

Wondermind hopes to achieve this objective via three methods. First, it encourages you to work towards mental fitness by following a daily routine – just as you would exercise every day for physical fitness.

Second, it plans to provide tools, “from creative daily journal exercises to an hourglass to support focus,” according to the website to achieve your mental health goals more easily.

Finally, it hopes to open up conversations about mental illness through podcasts and other content because sharing your experiences is the first step towards healing.