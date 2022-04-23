Selena Gomez Advocates For 'Mental Fitness'

Selena Gomez believes that opening up about her own experiences helps create mental health awareness, but she’s doing much more than just talking. She has also created an online platform called Wondermind to provide educational resources and dispel mental illness stigma.
The 29-year-old singer, actress, and producer co-founded the platform with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, the CEO of media company The Newsette, intending to give “you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every single day.”