After admitting that costar Margaret Josephs was more loyal to her than Teresa, Melissa dropped a truth bomb on the "WWHL" audience and viewers watching at home. She not only named Teresa as the wife who earned the most enemies at the reunion, but she also said that Teresa had "a harder time being accountable for her actions."

During the interview, Melissa admitted that she hadn't spoken to or seen Teresa since the reunion. It was a string of bombshells after another because Melissa said that Teresa has let fame go to her head shortly before that.

Fans began speculating the two weren't in a good place after Teresa recently revealed that Melissa wouldn't be involved in her wedding to Louie Ruelas.