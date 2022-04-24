Oops, they did it again. Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice are on the outs. After finally coming together as a family a few years ago, the pair are no longer on speaking terms. This revelation comes after the explosive "RHONJ" reunion taping airing in a few weeks.
Melissa spilled the beans about the status of her relationship with Teresa on a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." It slipped during a game on the show that they haven't spoken since the contentious filming. Fans can expect a blowout between the family members, which hasn't happened in many years.