Nicki Minaj Lifts Up Dress Alluding To 'G Spot'

A day after its release, Nicki Minaj's music video for her surprise single with Fivio Foreign is Trending #1 on YouTube! The South Side Jamaica Queens rapper took to her Instagram story and Twitter to celebrate her accomplishment, jokingly thanking God and her fans for the support throughout her 13-plus years of career.

The mother of one also celebrated with more pictures from her music video including an all-pink Alexander McQueen two-piece and sneakers combo that had fans going crazy with excitement.