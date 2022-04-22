Nicki Minaj Lifts Up Dress Alluding To 'G Spot'

What makes this outfit more special is the facial expression accompanying the shot when she first showed in the video, saying, "This is not FIvio Foreign, that's Barbie New Foreign!" Real Barbz peeped her alter ego. Roman Zolanski makes a brief appearance (something many fans have longed for over the past few years).
Roman is the side of Nicki that doesn't take nonsense from anyone. He's willing to do the dirty work and come for anybody playing with the Queen's name, and with the recent string of disrespect from up and coming artists, Nicki feels it's about time to bring him back.