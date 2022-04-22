Kaley Cuoco Got Slapped By Sharon Stone On Set

Continuing on with the scene, Cuoco said that Stone was supposed to approach her, say her line, and walk away. But Stone had more in mind and proceeded to get physical with Cuoco for a bigger impact.

“She’s supposed to say ‘I like you, but I don’t love you very much.’ She says this line to me and she grabs my face and she whacks me,” Cuoco shared, adding that her response to the unexpected slap was “about as real as you could get.”

After filming the scene and retreating, Stone returned to Cuoco with an apology, saying, “Oh my God, I love you. I didn’t mean to do that, it felt right for the scene!”