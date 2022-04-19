'I Would Like To Have Twins': Paris Hilton On Wanting Kids

Hilton can not wait to be a mom, and since finding Mr. Right, the TV star sees no reason to wait longer. In a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas podcast, Hilton, who could not stop gushing over her marital status, noted that she feels safe, and now that she has her home, the businesswoman "can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Hilton's desire to be a mom has been a part of her plans since she started dating Reum, as she confirmed that they have been talking about having kids since the first few months of their relationship. Hilton also said she and Reum would love to have three or four children, and she would like to start her brood with a twin boy and girl. However, she is keeping an open mind if that doesn't happen.