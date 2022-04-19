Paris Hilton can not wait to start a family with her husband, Carter Reum. The 41-year-old multi-talented DJ and the 41-year-old American author are looking to expand their newly-formed union and would love to start with a set of twins.
'I Would Like To Have Twins': Paris Hilton On Wanting Kids
The Latest
Wanting Kids
Hilton can not wait to be a mom, and since finding Mr. Right, the TV star sees no reason to wait longer. In a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas podcast, Hilton, who could not stop gushing over her marital status, noted that she feels safe, and now that she has her home, the businesswoman "can't wait to start a family and have kids."
Hilton's desire to be a mom has been a part of her plans since she started dating Reum, as she confirmed that they have been talking about having kids since the first few months of their relationship. Hilton also said she and Reum would love to have three or four children, and she would like to start her brood with a twin boy and girl. However, she is keeping an open mind if that doesn't happen.
Celebrities
Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Struts Pantless In Leggy Versace
Hilton's Attempt At Becoming A Mom
After Hilton tied the knot with her prince charming at an extravagant event held in her late grandfather's former estate in Bel Air, the Stars Are Blind singer opened up to Mara Schiavocampo on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast about her efforts to become pregnant.
Hilton confirmed that she has been undergoing IVF treatment to get pregnant. The socialite also admitted to doing the IVF so that she could become pregnant with twins. Hilton went on to reveal that reality TV star Kim Kardashian was the one who informed her about how to get twins.
Hilton and Reum's Romance
Hilton and her husband Reum have one of the most captivating love stories in celebrity history, and their romance has only gotten better with each passing moment. Hilton and Reum have stopped at nothing when showing off their love. The couple wed in November 2021, but they are still in the honeymoon phase.
They recently took a trip to Tulum, Mexico, to celebrate their 28th "monthiversary" as a couple. In Hilton's Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, she revealed she and Reum celebrate a monthly anniversary. For the new getaway, the duo stayed at the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, a Hilton hotel brand.
The oceanside resort boasts five pools, a spa with treatments, and 11 dining spots. Since there, Hilton and Reum have visited one of Tulum's famous cenotes — gorgeous deep-water sinkholes found around the Yucatán Peninsula. They have also enjoyed refreshing times at a nearby contemporary art museum.
Paris In Love
Per People, Hilton and Reum have been enjoying their marital bliss since day one. The couple had several getaways to some of the most romantic relaxation centers for their honeymoon. After saying "I do", the newlyweds took off for a relaxing stay in Bora Bora before visiting a private estate in the British Virgin Islands, and the adventure continued thereon. Hilton and Reum's beautiful bond is not new to fans, and Hilton has been vocal about her feelings. The Paris in Love star has since confirmed that her wedding was a true fairytale and her dream came true the day she married Reum.