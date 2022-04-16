'I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear': Gabrielle Union Blasts Disney's Stance On Florida's New Bill

Gabrielle Union is known for speaking her truth and voicing her opinion at the sight of injustice. Her public vocalizations are rumored to have cost her a job with 'America's Got Talent' in the past. However, the outcome of that situation isn't deterring the "Bring It On" star from speaking out against Disney's response to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.
On a recent episode of the "Keep It" podcast, Gabrielle expressed her disdain for Disney's initial reaction to Florida's hotly contested new bill. Despite any possible pressures to maintain a good relationship with the media giant, Gabrielle is standing her ground.