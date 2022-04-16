'I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear': Gabrielle Union Blasts Disney's Stance On Florida's New Bill

Gabrielle's comments directed toward Disney might be somewhat surprising given her recent ties to the company. She recently starred in the Disney+ original movie "Cheaper By The Dozen." Even though she has a place in the popular remake, that didn't deter her from speaking out about Disney's response to the bill.

During her podcast appearance, Gabrielle stated, “I was very clear about my thoughts about Disney funding hate and oppression on a Disney carpet,.” Gabrielle also teased the prospect of Disney killing off her "Cheaper By The Dozen" character as a retaliatory move to her public shaming of the company.

She said, "I don’t know if they might murder off my character on ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’ The sequel [might be], ‘Zoe has died in a tragic accident.’ Luckily, there’s enough other companies that are willing to hire me knowing that I told the truth. I will not be held back by fear.”