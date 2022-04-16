'I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear': Gabrielle Union Blasts Disney's Stance On Florida's New Bill

Gabrielle Union is known for speaking her truth and voicing her opinion at the sight of injustice. Her public vocalizations are rumored to have cost her a job with 'America's Got Talent' in the past. However, the outcome of that situation isn't deterring the "Bring It On" star from speaking out against Disney's response to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.

On a recent episode of the "Keep It" podcast, Gabrielle expressed her disdain for Disney's initial reaction to Florida's hotly contested new bill. Despite any possible pressures to maintain a good relationship with the media giant, Gabrielle is standing her ground.

Gabrielle Has Ties To Disney

Gabrielle's comments directed toward Disney might be somewhat surprising given her recent ties to the company. She recently starred in the Disney+ original movie "Cheaper By The Dozen." Even though she has a place in the popular remake, that didn't deter her from speaking out about Disney's response to the bill.

During her podcast appearance, Gabrielle stated, “I was very clear about my thoughts about Disney funding hate and oppression on a Disney carpet,.” Gabrielle also teased the prospect of Disney killing off her "Cheaper By The Dozen" character as a retaliatory move to her public shaming of the company.

She said, "I don’t know if they might murder off my character on ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’ The sequel [might be], ‘Zoe has died in a tragic accident.’ Luckily, there’s enough other companies that are willing to hire me knowing that I told the truth. I will not be held back by fear.”

Gabrielle Has Spoken Out In The Past

Gabrielle's condemnation of Disney is far from the first time she's spoken out against an employer. In 2019, she famously exited "America's Got Talent" following allegations of toxicity in the workplace. Particularly, she spoke out against Simon Cowell, whom she was allegedly forced to endure second-hand smoke from on a closed studio set.

Gabrielle also discussed what she alleges were racially charged comments by comedian Jay Leno on the set of "AGT" as well. But, despite her best efforts in creating change, she was ultimately dismissed from the show. Gabrielle's gone on record to say that she believes her dismissal from the competition series was related to her speaking out.

Gabrielle's Social Justice Track Record

Gabrielle is no stranger to speaking up about social issues either, especially regarding the LGBTQIA+ community. Gabrielle and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are strong supporters and advocates for the transgender community.

One of their children is openly transgender, and they frequently speak on the topic to put a spotlight on it. Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill directly impacts members of the LGBTQIA+ community, which hits home for the Hollywood couple. It's no surprise that Gabrielle would speak out about something with such direct ties to her family.

