Who Killed 22-Year-Old Jennifer Servo?

On the night of September 15, Jennifer Servo left work late. Around 10 pm, she headed to the grocery store with her co-worker and friend, a weatherman named Brian Travers, before coming back to her apartment.

Once she was home, Jennifer settled in and made a phone call to her ex-boyfriend, Dave Warren. The two spoke fairly regularly, so nothing was out of the ordinary with this 12:30 am call. Warren was confirmed to still be across the country in his Montana home.

According to Warren, nothing seemed to be wrong throughout the entirety of their conversation. However, sometime after the two said their goodbyes around 1:30 am, the unimaginable happened.

Jennifer actually had the next few days off of work. Due to a shortage at the station the next day, though, her boss decided to give her a call to see if she would be willing to come in. When there was no answer and no attempt to return his call, he became a bit worried.

Jennifer’s mother attempted to contact her, as well. Once again, there was no response. It was not like Jennifer at all to ignore phone calls, especially not from her mom.

A few employees at KRBC took a trip to her apartment to see if they could catch a glimpse of their coworker. They found that her blinds were shut, which was strange–She preferred to keep them open so that her cat, Mr. Binx, could look out the window.

Her boss was the one to call the police for a wellness check. It was a few hours later that Jennifer’s coworkers at the station heard the news. There were several police cars arriving at her apartment in response to a DOA (Dead On Arrival).

Jennifer Servo was found dead in her apartment. She had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and there was evidence of blunt force trauma to her head.

Her phone and her purse were gone, and there was no murder weapon left on the scene.

What’s more, there was no sign of forced entry. Jennifer was a stickler for safety, and she would not have let just anyone into her apartment so late at night. This led police to come to the conclusion that she must have known her killer personally.

That is about as far as they could get. DNA found in her apartment was all but useless considering every suspect was close to her and had been inside of her apartment. Hair samples mingled with that of Mr. Binx and there were no witnesses. Altogether, the results of the investigation were frustratingly inconclusive.

Still, there are two main suspects that many still believe may have been responsible for Jennifer Servo’s murder: Brian Travers and Ralph Sepulveda.