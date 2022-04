Speaking with comedian Greg Fitzsimmons, Rogan argued that what lawmakers are doing amounts to insider trading, which is illegal.

Per Mediaite, Rogan lamented about "the amount of stock trading that’s done by members of Congress... the amount of money that they make when they know decisions that are going to be signed and passed."

Members of Congress aren't barred from trading stocks while in office, and many do so, along with their immediate family members.