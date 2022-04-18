Biermann underwent a double jaw surgery in 2021 and shared photos of her swollen face post-procedure just two days after undergoing the procedure. The reality TV star took to social media to post her face, and she revealed to fans that she had to dissolve her lip injections before surgery. After the procedure, Biermann had her teeth wired shut and was placed under a liquid diet. The new food plan made her lose a whopping 15 pounds in just a few weeks, and the fashion enthusiasts were happy about the weight loss progress. Biermann's dental procedure was done by oral surgeons Amy Kuhmichel and Glenn Maron at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, and she had her family's support throughout the recovery process.