Margot Robbie is an Australian action film actress who makes sure she is always fit. The actress has several workout routines, which has helped in perfectly fulfilling the roles given in action movies. She is familiar with various intensive workouts to maintain a fit shape and toned body. Here are four intense workout routines shared by the actress.
Margot Robbie Shares Intense Workout Routines
Leg And Core Training
Taking on intense training was something the Australian actor was used to. According to Marieclaire for her role in the biopic, I, Tonya, she had to go through rigorous training sessions to act out the part of Tonya Harding. Since the biopic involved skating, the movie star had exercised in ice skating but included workouts to build her muscles because of the skating stunts involved. She did a lot of leg and core training by completing a hundred sit-ups every day. This helped to shape her into the figure of an ice-skater. These workouts were carried out for the movie five days a week for four hours, and it contributed to her toned body.
Skating Stunts
Being an action film actress required a lot of practice, especially to become perfectly fit for a given role. To get in perfect shape, the movie producer had to engage in hours of skating, which she shared with Body And Soul. The actress "did about three or four hours of skating, like five times a week for a couple of hours a day." This thorough skating enhanced the movie star's flexibility to achieve a flawless triple axel needed to execute her part perfectly.
Abs Workout
Robbie made sure she worked on every part of her body, including the abs. She did a variety of non-bulking cardio like jumping ropes, rebounder, and ballet jumping. A scene in Suicide Squad required her abs to be on display, and the star was able to showcase her impeccable abs with the help of various non-bulking exercises. These workouts were not just like the basic cardio. They were extremely challenging, but the result was encouraging.
Butt Workout
Another of the actress's intense workout routines included a butt workout. In order to get in the right shape to play Harley Quinn, the actress had to engage in butt workouts. It included "heavy weights, low reps of arabesque pulls hooked up to resistance pulleys, as well as arabesque lifts with heavy ankle weights in order to build and lift the butt." It did not stop there and featured many side series outer thigh works that targeted the outer glutes.