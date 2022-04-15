Chanel West Coast Highlights Lean Legs In Mugler

Chanel West Coast always brings her designerwear A-game on the red carpet, but her look at the Jackass: Forever premiere certainly takes the cake. Rocking luxury brands from head to toe, the rapper and MTV host commanded attention in skintight Mugler pants and a clingy top whose flirty cutouts almost made her YSL heels go unnoticed.

Check it out below!

Serving Lewks

Giphy | MTV Movie & TV Awards

Posing up a storm for reporters, the "Eazy" rapper put her lean legs and pert posterior on display from various angles while flashing beaming smiles at the cameras. Her curves were highlighted by the Mugler Multicolor Spiral Leggings, which sported neon-yellow stripes going around her thighs. She wore the brand's cut-out Lycra Bodysuit in black and totted a matching Balenciaga purse with crocodile-skin detailing.

The look was complete with loose curls, massive hoop earrings, and strappy YSL heels -- an open-toe design that showed off her black pedicure. She rocked burgundy polish on her fingernails and a gold wristwatch.

Scroll for photos!

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

See The Look Below!

Sharing red-carpet photos on Instagram, West Coast drew attention to the only casual styling item in her attire, namely a neon band she wore on her wrist. "Not sure why they made me put a wristband on before the carpet," she wrote, "but at least it matched my fit."

The 33-year-old included a picture with her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, and another snap taken in a pub where she was perched atop a wooden horse. Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

"The one with the horse blew me away," one fan gushed in the comments, while another assured said, "You look terrific. Just gorgeous."

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Shows Off Glutes In Handstand Walk

Bonus Video!

Scoring over 45,300 likes with the four-part share, West Coast followed up with a video from the red carpet in which she flaunted her derriere in comely poses. The footage then cut to her and Fenison unwinding at the bar, with the couple smiling and sharing a kiss for the camera.

In the caption, the artist assured fans that the movie, featuring her Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness co-host Rob Dyrdek and Machine Gun Kelly, was hilarious.

"You will literally pee your pants watching this movie so make sure you go potty first," she wrote.

Her Favorite Brands

Shutterstock | 2900926

West Coast, whose middle name is a luxury brand, raps about her favorite brands on her album America's Sweetheart. She shouts out big names such as Balenciaga, Balmain, and Givenchy. "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo," she told Fashionista in an older interview, adding: "I love Chanel obviously, all of the dope brands."

The "No Plans" singer, who admits turning to stylists "here and there for shoots or red carpet events," says her everyday style "is a little bit more casual."

"I like to mix up cheap and vintage stuff with high-end stuff," she shared. "Some days I’ll feel like dressing like a skater girl; some days I’ll be more chic and dolled up and girly girl, so it’s really how I’m feeling when I wake up that day."

