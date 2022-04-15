Chanel West Coast Highlights Lean Legs In Mugler

West Coast, whose middle name is a luxury brand, raps about her favorite brands on her album America's Sweetheart. She shouts out big names such as Balenciaga, Balmain, and Givenchy. "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo," she told Fashionista in an older interview, adding: "I love Chanel obviously, all of the dope brands."
The "No Plans" singer, who admits turning to stylists "here and there for shoots or red carpet events," says her everyday style "is a little bit more casual."
"I like to mix up cheap and vintage stuff with high-end stuff," she shared. "Some days I’ll feel like dressing like a skater girl; some days I’ll be more chic and dolled up and girly girl, so it’s really how I’m feeling when I wake up that day."