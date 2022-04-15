Fittest Woman on Earth Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr had an impressive outing this season as she joined the Top Ten on the CrossFit Opens' Leaderboard. The athlete ramps up her training as the semi-finals of the CrossFit competition approach especially because she's looking to defend her title. So far, Tia-Clair has proven that she's up to the task, demonstrating that her athletic ability extends beyond CrossFit and into the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Keep reading to learn how Tia prepares for the upcoming championship.