Toomey is a CrossFit legend with her 2-time championship title but she didn't get that by chance. She's tenacious in her training, and this photo below proves that she's not about to give up anytime soon. The 28-year-old shared her workout routine with her one million-plus followers, emphasizing her exercises, including handstand walks, pullups, chest-to-bar pullups, bar muscle-up drills, and rowing.

She stated that she's gradually increasing her workouts to bulk up before the games begin since she lost some weight during her body-cleanse earlier this year. Tia emphasized the importance of other activities to maintain shoulder health and longevity, such as using accessories. She revealed all of this in a recently released YouTube video.

Scroll to see the picture