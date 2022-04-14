NBA News: Knicks Hints At Plan For Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In 2022 Offseason

Shutterstock | 564025

Sports
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. After finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, most people were expecting the Knicks to reach a higher level this season. Unfortunately, things went the opposite direction for the Knicks.

The Knicks weren't only able to surpass their last year's performance, but they also ended up missing the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With the team once again heading into the lottery, rumors have started to swirl around the Knicks.

The Latest

Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Saves Starfish

Melissa Gorga Thrown Off Mechanical Bull

Surfer Maya Gabeira In Bikini Shows Surfing Expertise

Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini

Olympian Simone Biles Flashes Rock-Hard Abs

Julius Randle's Future With Knicks

Wikimedia | Bagumba

Of all the Knicks' players, Julius Randle is the most frequently mentioned in trade speculations. Even before the Knicks got eliminated in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors were already swirling around Randle's inevitable divorce from the Knicks. Though he managed to finish the season with the Knicks, there were reports that they explored moving him at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In late March, Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that some people around the league feel that Randle was acting in a “James Harden type of way," suggesting that he wants out of New York this summer.

Sports

CJ Perry In Bikini Celebrates WWE Friendships

By chisom

Leon Rose Breaks Silence On Julius Randle Rumors

Giphy | New York Knicks

Before their final regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors, Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose addresses the issues surrounding the team, including the rumors about Randle's future in New York. Despite the controversies that he was involved in and his underwhelming performance this season, Rose hasn't given any indication that they are planning to trade Randle this summer. In an interview with Mike Breen, Rose said that Randle "loves it here in New York, wants to be in New York."

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

NFL News: Former Teammate Says Aaron Rodgers Is Selfish

Leon Rose On Mitchell Robinson's Free Agency

Wikimedia | Tdorante10

Bringing Randle back next season would be easy for the Knicks since they have full control of him until the 2025-26 NBA season. However, the same thing can't be said of their other frontcourt starter, Mitchell Robinson. Robinson has just played the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Though he hasn't given them any assurance whether he will re-sign or not, Rose revealed that they are in constant communication with Robinson's camp regarding his upcoming free agency.

“There has been ongoing discussions throughout the year with his agent and those discussions will continue, will continue for the remainder of the time till free agency,’’ Rose said, via New York Post.

Knicks To Retain Coach Tom Thibodeau

Wikimedia | Urgal

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is one of the people who took most of the blame for the team's struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season. When they got eliminated from playoff contention, some people started wondering if the Knicks would fire Thibodeau or not. However, despite suffering a disappointing season, Rose said that they are currently not considering replacing the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year.

“As far as Thibs’ performance goes, I mean he’s one of the best coaches in the NBA,’’ Rose said. “So obviously, none of us are happy with the results this year. But he’s a guy who prepares our team better than anybody. I feel that he’s done a good job under the circumstances.’’

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Thankful’ In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Sunbathe

Salma Hayek In Bikini Celebrates National Water Day

Elizabeth Hurley In Swimsuit Turns Up The Heat

Danica Patrick In Bikini Indulges In Meditation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.