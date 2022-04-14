NBA News: Knicks Hints At Plan For Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In 2022 Offseason

The New York Knicks are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. After finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, most people were expecting the Knicks to reach a higher level this season. Unfortunately, things went the opposite direction for the Knicks.

The Knicks weren't only able to surpass their last year's performance, but they also ended up missing the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With the team once again heading into the lottery, rumors have started to swirl around the Knicks.