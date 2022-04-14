Ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo, 29, shared some intimate familial moments with her Instagram followers this month, from celebrating her elder sister's birthday to her mom's. She also posted some ads for the brands she represents, including Fendi and skincare company Bondi Sands. While doing all these, she flaunted her toned abs wearing cute bikinis and Power Suits.
Olivia Culpo In Bikini Bares Tight Abs
Tanning For The Summer
In a new ad for Bondi Sands' tanning lotion, Olivia filmed a mini-tutorial on an Instagram reel wearing a sexy black bikini that highlighted her toned body. The high-rise bikini bottom accentuated her slim waist and hips while her bikini top rested on her toned abs. She let her brown hair down in a messy wave proving that she was ready for the summer.
Celebrating Her Elder Sister
Olivia's Instagram gives five million plus fans an insight into her personal life including the fact that she loves her sisters Aurora and Sophia so much. She celebrated Aurora's birthday with the most heartwarming tribute calling her the reason she is herself today. Olivia's touching comments accompanied a slideshow of her and Olivia wearing champagne and Ivory swimsuits on one of their many yacht cruises. She wrote,
"As my big sister you have played one of the most vital roles in my life and have shaped the person I am today. I know it’s hard to show you on a daily basis, but I cherish beyond measure the part of you that I carry with myself every single day because you have always paved the way..."
Joining The Fendi Peekaboo Campaign
Olivia joined the Fendi Peekaboo campaign by wearing a similar power suit and bikini top from the Fall/Winter Collection, like Kim Kardashian. The model paired her look with two yellow Peekaboos in sizes Small and Petite and posed arms akimbo, showing her defined abs lines through her blazer. Unlike Kim's, Olivia's pants stopped at her ankles, which passed her feet, and she styled her black hair in a sleek updo complimenting her bright red lipstick and bold gold earrings.
Celebrating Family
The Culpos had a back-to-back celebration with the matriarch's birthday falling only a week after Aurora's day. Olivia also shared some affectionate words for her mother as she did for her sister.
"Happy birthday to the first goddess I ever knew❣️🥰 the most grounding, warm hearted, down to earth, selfless, and loving human. I love you mom!!!! Thank you for everything."