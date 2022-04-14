It's almost the 4th of July independence day celebration, and we can't help but reminisce on WWE NXT star Mandy Sacs' sexy tribute last year. The athlete showed off her assets in a risque one-piece that left little to the imagination. She's already made a habit of tensioning everyone on the gram with her spicy bikini snaps, but this particular post knocked it out of the park! The previous year, she also wore a patriotic bathing suit, and with a three-year track record, we can't wait to see what she pulls this year.
WWE's Mandy Rose In Swimsuit Is Patriotic
Double Trouble With Sonya Deville
Last year, Mandy served double trouble with fellow WWE colleague and best friend, Sonya Deville. She wore a high-rise halter neck monokini with a thong bottom made of the Star-Spangled Banner - one side striped in red and white and the other patterned with white stars on a blue background. She styled her blonde hair in a breezy wave and held it with a white head tie. The plunging neckline of the halter top flaunted Mandy's bust while the thong framed her toned glutes perfectly.
Tired Of 2020 But Maintaining Beauty
In 2020, Mandy's swimsuit choice was just as revealing, even though it didn't have the openwork side cutouts her 2021 suit had. It had the same Star-Spangled banner design with a deep plunge in the center showing off her booming bosoms and toned abs. Instead of wearing a white headband like last year's style, she braided her blonde hair into two neat plaits. Like every other person in 2020, she expressed her tiredness from the pandemic and longed for the new year.
Memorial Day Salute In A Two-Piece
As a bonafide fashionista, Mandy doesn't limit her Patriotic slay to the 4th of July, but she sizzled in a Star Spangled two-piece on Memorial Day last year. The athlete channeled her inner blonde bombshell with a wavy mane framing gold hoop earrings and bright red lipstick. She also added bohemian beaded bracelets to a gold link chain on her wrist while the lake and bridge behind her served as the perfect backdrop.
The Golden Goddess
One constant in Mandy Sacs' bikini posts is her impressively toned body. It makes every bathing suit style fit her like a second skin with her defined yet feminine curves. It's little wonder they call her the Golden Goddess.